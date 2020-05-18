Premier League clubs discuss how to end season

The top flight was due to take another tentative step toward a mid-June restart, with clubs ready to approve protocols which would allow a return to small group training from tomorrow.

But the subject of what precisely the league will do if a resumption proves impossible was also on the agenda with clubs expected to discuss a variety of models for deciding the final standings.

Though a number of clubs, including 19th-placed Villa, will argue no-one should be demoted if the campaign stays incomplete, the FA have made clear they will veto any attempt to abandon relegation.

Clubs will also receive an update on discussions with broadcasters, with some angry at being told the latter will still demand a £340million rebate even if the season is finished behind closed doors.