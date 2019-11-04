Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty reveals he is still struggling with knee injury

Doherty has been struggling with a knee injury since pre-season but has battled on to start the majority of Wolves' Premier League games.

The wing-back had surgery on the knee in September and missed the 3-2 defeat at Everton.

Since returning he has stated he has been working towards achieving full-fitness but the defender suffered a set-back at the Emirates.

He is now a doubt for Wolves' Europa League clash with Slovan Bratislava at Molineux on Thursday and he explained why he could not continue in the 1-1 draw after he fell awkwardly on that knee in the second half.

He said: "It was my right knee, I just fell on it and I just had that strong deflection.

"The way my knee is at the moment it is not really that good for it.

"Obviously if I could have continued, I would have continued.

"But I just felt like I could not run properly."So it was probably better for me to come off."

Advertising

Doherty had numerous chances at the Emirates and the two-goal wing-back is eager to add more goals to his game.

He said: "I get myself in to forward positions and I just wish I could put it in the net a little bit more than I do."

The result leaves Wolves six unbeaten in the Premier League and 11th in the table, but it was their seventh draw of the season.

They have lost two and won their other two league games and Doherty sees no issues with the draws.

He said: "We are not losing, which is the main thing, we have drawn games we felt we should possibly be winning but I think we have been doing really well."