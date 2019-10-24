Loan move ‘not right for Morgan Gibbs-White’ says Wolves chief Kevin Thelwell

Speaking at the recent fans parliament Thelwell says that while other development squad starlets could gain January loan moves, Gibbs-White would remain at Molineux.

He said: “We see him as a very, young player who will add more game time this season with us in Europe. I don’t think he has stalled at all. He’s in the right place with Nuno. He’s a top talent and going to be a fantastic player.”

Gibbs-White has not been the only academy player to feature for the first team this term with defender Max Kilman impressing Thelwell.

And Thelwell provided an injury update on Bruno Jordao and Meritan Shabani who were both stretchered off in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Reading last month.

Thelwell was hopeful that Jordao could feature in next Wednesday’s fourth round clash at Villa.

He said: “We would like to have him (Jordao) back for Villa, but that might be a bit too soon. The other injury, to Meritan Shabani, is far more serious.”

The parliament also heard that Mark Kennedy was doing a very good job so far in place of the outgoing Rob Edwards.

But a strong group of interviewees for the post was expected - with the club just closing that application process.

And Thelwell says Edwards will always be a friend of the club.

He said: “I don’t think so (that anything could have been done to stop Rob leaving) – Rob was treated very well here and we tried hard to keep him but he felt that moving to the FA was good progression and his mind was made up. He’s always going to be a friend of Wolves. Who knows whether he will come back in the future?”

Thelwell also provided an update on young duo Jordan Graham and Harry Burgoyne at the parliament.

He said: “Harry has been hellishly unlucky. He went to Plymouth and broke his ankle in training, then he recovered, went to Bury and they dropped out of the League. He’s a fantastic kid of high potential as he showed in the first team in the Cup at Liverpool. He has to get his mind around being with the under-23 group and is in the last year of his contract, with a year’s option in our favour. Jordan went to Bulgaria with Lokomotiv Plovdiv and they are third in the table and a good side.”