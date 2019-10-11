Wolves man Adama Traore deserves plaudits – Raul Jimenez

The pair combined to immense effect in last weekend’s stunning victory at Manchester City, with Jimenez setting up both of Traore’s goals in the 2-0 success over the reigning Premier League champions.

And Jimenez felt Traore’s display at the Etihad epitomised the massive strides the Spaniard has made in recent months.

“He deserved it. He is a very good player,” said Wolves’ No.9.

“Last year, it was difficult for him, but this year, I think he is doing well and doing great things now.

“I think he deserved this. Last year, it was for him to learn how to defend, how to use his pace. This year, I think he is doing great things.”

Traore only scored once last season, after arriving in a then club-record £18million deal from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018.

So, his brace against City means he has doubled last term’s tally. He has done the same in terms of assists too – six this campaign, three last season.

Traore and Jimenez punished Pep Guardiola’s on the counter-attack, and the latter said: “It was the things that we know, the things we are good at doing – and we made it.

“When I saw the ball and saw him free in the half of the pitch, all alone, it is easy for me to just put the ball in front and see him run for it and score.”

Wolves supporters have been pinching themselves all week after Nuno Espirito Santo’s side flawlessly executed the game-plan at City.

And when asked if it is the best win in his time at Wolves, Jimenez added: “I think so.

"Last year, something similar happened with Tottenham when we beat them at Wembley. We have very good matches against the big six, and we want to keep doing the same.”