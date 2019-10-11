The latest duo in Wolves’ search for an Asian star

Since the multi-billion Chinese conglomerate took over in 2016, they have pumped shed-loads of money into the club and overseen a rise from Championship also-rans to Europa League competitors.

Things have gone outstandingly well.

Fosun, though, are still looking for a player from Asia, or at least of Asian heritage, to become a member of the first-team squad.

Ming-yang Yang – a Swiss midfielder with a Chinese father – was the first to arrive at Molineux, two years ago.

However – after a loan spell at Wolves’ former sister club, the now-defunct Jumilla, in Spain – he is kicking his heels at Compton ahead of his contract coming to an end next summer.

Then, in January, came winger David Wang – born in Spain but of Chinese descent – on a four-year deal.

He could not get a UK work permit, though, and is now on loan at Spanish fourth-tier side Granollers.

So, Fosun’s hope currently lies in two players plying their trade for Wolves Under-23s.

Hong Wan – a midfielder born in London but of Chinese and Malaysian heritage – and Tsun Dai – another midfielder, from Hong Kong – are working under caretaker chief Mark Kennedy after Rob Edwards’ departure to join the Football Association.

The duo are making a decent fist of things, too.

Tsun Dai, who came from Oxford, playing in a friendly at Hednesford

Hong Wan was with the first team as they won the Asia Trophy in China, and Tsun Dai scored a cracker as the young Wolves won 4-2 at Carlisle in the EFL Trophy last month.

“They’ve been fantastic around the place,” said Edwards, who left the club last week but had been overseeing their development after they both joined in the summer.

“Tsun Dai has had a bit more minutes, but Hong Wan has been working incredibly hard in training and has got a great attitude.

“He’s a very good technical player, but at the moment he’s up against Taylor Perry and Terry Taylor.

“There’s a lot of competition but Hong’s attitude – he is working incredibly hard – he’ll get in.

“And when he does, I’m sure that he’ll do really well.

“Tsun Dai has had a bit more minutes.

“He came on (at Morecambe in another EFL Trophy victory) and had a good effect, scoring in the penalty shoot-out.

“We’re really pleased with him as well.”

At 19 and 20 respectively, Hong Wan and Tsun Dai still have a lot of developing to do.

But Fosun will be pleased with their starts in gold and black as they keep their fingers crossed for a senior breakthrough.