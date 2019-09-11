Summer signing Pedro Neto will be a Wolves hit – John Richards

Neto, who arrived in the summer from Lazio in a double-deal with compatriot Bruno Jordao, has impressed already in gold and black.

The 19-year-old forward opened his account in Europa League qualifying against FC Pyunik and has come off the bench three times in the league.

And Richards, who scored 194 goals for Wolves and had a spell with Portuguese side Maritimo before retiring, said: “The fact he has come into a team with a lot of fellow Portuguese players has helped him out.

"I think they’ll make him so relaxed and at home, so he’ll settle in quickly.

“He has been impressive already, and although he won’t be starting every week straight away, he’s got the makings of a very good Premier League player.”

Neto has also earned praise from Lazio director of football Igli Tare.

Neto and Jordao, who is yet to play for Wolves’ first team but has starred for the under-23s, spent two years in Italy before heading to Molineux.

“Both of them are going to have great careers. You’ll see,” said Tare.

Advertising

Neto will have to impress to get regular minutes for Wolves, given how well Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota have done in attack over the past year. And Richards believes they will thrive again this term, backing them to reach 20 goals each.

“Raul is a quality player. You could see how good he was last season with how well he adapted to the Premier League,” added Richards.

“Jota frightens defenders. I think the two of them are very impressive and there’s no reason they can’t both get 20 or 25 goals this season. If you’ve got two strikers doing that, you’re well on your way.”