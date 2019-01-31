Wolves trio secure overseas loan moves

Young midfielder Connor Ronan, who spent the first half of the season at Walsall, has moved to Slovakian side FC DAC on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Fellow Wolves man Christian Herc is on loan at the same club. Ronan hasn't featured for Wolves since the early part of last season.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, who was one of Nuno Espirito Santo's first signings but didn't play at all last season due to injury, has had a season-long deal at Hansa Rostock cut short and joined fellow German third-tier club Wurzburger Kickers.

Scottish goalkeeper Jack Ruddy, meanwhile, has gone to Spanish lower league outfit UD San Sebastien. He had been with partner club Jumilla in the first half of the season.