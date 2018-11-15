Jordan Graham snubbed by ex-Wolves boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich

Graham had joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan and made four appearances under Paul Hurst.

However the appointment of ex-Wolves boss Paul Lambert after Hurst was sacked appears to have signalled the end for Graham.

Lambert sold Graham (to Wolves) when he was in charge at Villa and the winger later earned Lambert's wrath at Wolves over a disciplinary issue.

Graham, aged 23, is now training with Oxford, who hope to sign him in January. He enjoyed a successful loan spell with the U's in 2015.

Their boss Karl Robinson said: "When we saw he wasn't playing for Ipswich we contacted Wolves and I said 'can we be a home for him for two months?' in the hope we can get it done in January.

"He's getting a place outside Oxford and will train with us for two months in the hope we get a deal done in January.

"We tried to keep it quiet, but we’re open to the elements at the training ground so it was always a hard one, especially when he was so dominant when he was here."

Graham's season-long loan at Fulham was cut short last season, too, when the winger returned to Molineux in January having barely featured for the Cottagers.

His Wolves contract runs until 2020.