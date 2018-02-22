Former Wolves midfielder Jack Price breaks the ice in -16 degree home debut

Price, who was born in Shrewsbury, made the move to the USA in January, but he wouldn't have been expecting -16 temperatures when he decided on the surprise switch - the temperature in which he made his bow at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Denver-based side couldn't get the better of Toronto FC, who are led by Italian star Sebastian Giovinco, missing out 2-0 at home in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Not the result we wanted, but history was made last night.



Re-live the coldest game between two @MLS teams.



— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 21, 2018

Speaking following the game, Price admitted that his new team still have work to do but said he was well prepared for the adverse weather conditions.

"It was the same for both teams [the weather], it wasn't great was it? But we had to deal with it, we knew it was there, we knew it was coming and we had to train in it so we were well prepared for it." Price said.

The 25-year-old followed the game up with a tweet hailing the support despite the freezing conditions.

Home debut last night ⚽️ not the result we wanted but another chance for the new team to gel. Never played in -16 before ❄️🙈 big thanks to the @ColoradoRapids fans who turned out in numbers to cheer the boys on!! Much appreciated in that weather 👊🏼 #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/xvRSchnRYh — Jack Price (@jacko_8) February 21, 2018

Price will have the chance to get the better of Toronto in the second leg of the clash next week before the MLS regular season kicks off in early March.