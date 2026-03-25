'He's like a 25-year-old Jed Wallace' - West Brom boss points to factor behind winger's form

Winger Wallace, who turns 32 on Thursday, has enjoyed an excellent run of form and played a key role in the Baggies' revival under Morrison.

Back-to-back wins in an unbeaten run of four has lifted Albion four points clear of the Championship drop zone with seven games left and Wallace has starred in the victories against Hull and Bristol City.

Wallace spent three months sidelined with a calf injury before Christmas.

"He looks like a young 25-year-old Jed Wallace, doesn't he?" Morrison smiled.