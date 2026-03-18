New West Brom accounts show losses of £17m as Shilen Patel's input revealed

West Bromwich Albion Group Limited - the club's parent company owned by Shilen Patel's Bilkul Football Group - posted a loss of £17million in the 12-month period to June 2025, covering the 2024/25 season.

The loss is down from £31m from the previous set of accounts, as Albion continue to recover after Bilkul's takeover from Guochuan Lai in February 2024.

WBA Group's financial figures are those governed by the English Football League's profit and sustainability financial regulations.

Football League clubs are not permitted to exceed losses of £39m over a rolling three-year cycle. But certain spending, such as on the club's category A academy, is calculated outside of this - meaning the club remain inside the £39m threshold.

The latest accounts, which will be published on Companies House in the coming days, show how owner and chairman Patel invested £31m in the 16 months between the takeover and the completion of the accounting period.

He invested £17.6m for the 2024/25 campaign, up from £8.7m in the final months of 2023/24.

As well as that, the Florida businessman's ownership group have covered the interest figure of £5.2m incurred from the MSD loans taken out in the final months of the disastrous Lai regime.

The outstanding balance of the loans from American firm MSD, which were £20m and £8m taken in 2022 and 2023 respectively, stands at £25m. It has a repayment deadline of December 2026.

It is a repayment the owner is committed to pay and a timeframe owners Bilkul have been fully aware of throughout.

The £31m invested by Patel until last summer does not cover his input for the current 2025/26 season, which will be accounted for in next spring's figures.

Player sales in the 2024/25 accounting period brought revenue of £8.2m - they include the transfers away of Brandon Thomas-Asante, Okay Yokuslu, Alex Palmer and Mo Faal. These are for fees received that year and not full transfer deals.

Former head coach Carlos Corberan's departure for Valencia on Christmas Eve 2024, as well as that of his staff, brought in £2.5m.

The accounts showed an outlay of £5.4m for deals for Torbjorn Heggem, Mikey Johnston, Callum Styles, Isaac Price, Tammer Bany and Nat Phillips.