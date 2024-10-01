Cymru Premier all set for expansion to 16 teams

The current set up involves 12 teams, but has been hit with criticism ever since it was introduced due to the amount of times teams play each other.

Since the introduction of the system, the standard of the league has improved but there have long been calls for the number of teams to increase.

And now it will happen, with 16 teams playing each other home and away, before the league splits into three tiers of six, four and four clubs, who will contest the title, Europe and relegation.

The team place third bottom will also play the winner of a play-off between the runners-up in the Cymru North and South, for a place in the top division.

Jack Sharp, the FAW’s head of domestic leagues, believes the new format is the best way forward.

He said: “We are delighted to finally be able to share the new JD Cymru Premier format for the 2026-27 season onwards.

“It was important that a structure could be identified that allows our clubs to flourish, the FAW to work towards the outcomes of the JD Cymru Premier strategy and have a top-flight league which the country can be proud of.

“An analytical, data-driven process was run to thoroughly analyse the best league structure through the lens of guiding principles.

“We have built a model where connection is at the heart of our league as we strive to create a more accessible, exciting and engaging JD Cymru Premier.”

Oswestry-based The New Saints have won the last three Cymru Premier titles and 12 of the previous 15.