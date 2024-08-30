Craig Harrisons hails TNS players after making European history

Leading 3-0 from the first leg in Lithuania last week, Thursday’s Park Hall return ended in a 0-0 draw against FK Panevėžys as Saints booked their place in the group stages of the Uefa Conference League as 3-0 winners on aggregate.

Having already played eight European matches this season, Saints can now look forward to six games in the league phase of the Conference League between October and December as their exciting European adventure continues.

Proud head coach Harrison, speaking to Sgorio after the final whistle in Oswestry on Thursday, said: "I’ve been fortunate to have a reasonably good football career myself, as a player a short one. I’ve had promotions and played at a higher level, and then we’ve done loads of really good things at TNS.

“But this is by far the best and the biggest achievement that me personally and obviously the club, and for Welsh football, it’s a fantastic feeling.”

He added: “It’s hard to sink in - I’m sure in the next few days. I haven’t slept very well for the last four or five nights.

“We’ve had a few injuries, we’ve had players unavailable, and the lads have been absolutely fantastic.

“I think the biggest thing, the biggest credit I can give to the boys is that we’ve got a really together group.

“We’ve had a few injuries but the lads have stepped in there.

"The lads that aren’t playing are supporting the other lads, working hard with each other, and this is what happens when you believe and you work hard, and this is what they thoroughly deserve.”

Reflecting on the impact the progression of Saints to the group stages of a European competition can have for Welsh football, Harrison said: “I hope it’s massive. Obviously, we wanted to win tonight. It ended up probably one of the worst 0-0 draws I’ve watched, but we just wanted to go through even more of course.

“It was a very professional performance. We've kept a clean sheet again, so the lads have been fantastic.

“It was a little bit nervy at times, but that’s understandable. No-one’s been where we are possibly going and where we are going now, so no-one knew what that looked like or felt like.

“There's going to be a little bit of nerves, but I thought overall the boys handled the occasion really well and we are just really proud to represent Wales in this competition.”

Rory Holden’s free kick was deflected narrowly wide as Saints pushed for an early breakthrough at Park Hall in Thursday’s second leg, with Adrian Cieslewicz also going close when he volleyed over the crossbar.

FK Panevėžys, the Lithuania champions, were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Rokas Rasimavicius was sent off as Saints closed in on qualification from the play-off round on a huge night for the club.

Saints will find out their Uefa Conference League group stage opposition when the draw takes place in Monaco today (Friday, 1.30pm), with Chelsea, Fiorentina and Real Betis among the potential opponents.