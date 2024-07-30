The New Saints put in battling display as they bow out of Champions League

The Saints were humbled 5-0 in Hungary last week - and went into Tuesday's second leg with boss Craig Harrison aiming to go and 'win the leg'.

It was always going to be a tough ask - and Harrison made four changes from the side who were beaten last week.

The Saints started well had a couple of half chances in the first period - but it was the visitors who saw the majority of the final third action and they went ahead through Kristoffer Zacariasse two minutes before half time.

Philippe Rommens then made it two from the spot on the hour mark - but the Saints continued to but up a valiant effort against the Hungarian champions.

Striker Brad Young tried a speculative effort from range that was gathered by the keeper late on - before the Saints did get a late consolation.

A ball to the back post found Josh Daniels and he steered the ball home to give the Saints a solitary goal.

It was always going to be a tall order for the Saints across both legs - and now they will head into next week's Europa League third round qualifiers to face Moldovan champions Petrocub.