TNS sack manager Anthony Limbrick

The New Saints manager Anthony Limbrick reacts during the UEFA Champions League qualification round match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022.

Limbrick guided TNS to the league title as they finished a massive 21 points ahead of nearest rivals Penybont, who they also defeated in the Welsh Cup final.

But a disappointing European campaign this season saw them crash out of the Champions League and Europa Conference League at the earliest possible stage.

A devastating exit to Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers despite leading 1-0 after the first leg was seen a huge disappointment.

Defeat again over two legs to Víkingur Reykjavík in the Conference League just a week later proved to be the final straw with so much emphasis put on European success.

Following the defeat, Limbrick said, "We welcome that pressure here – it’s good and I want that to continue.

"We’ve come up short in this campaign but we want to improve and go again for next year."

TNS owner Mike Harris is currently planning to invest heavily to help the club reach the group stages of a European competition and build a 10,000 seater ground.