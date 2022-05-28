TNS pair honoured with awards

The New Saints' Declan McManus celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER TNS. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Australian head coach Limbrick marked his double-winning first full season at the club with the Cymru Premier Manager of the Season gong.

It is reward for a stunning debut campaign for the former Woking boss and Grimsby deputy, who guided his side to a league title win by a huge gulf of 21 points and also Welsh Cup success.

There was also a prize for one of his most influential signings of last summer – striker McManus.

The Scottish frontman powered in 24 league goals in 28 appearances, which landed him the golden boot, and also managed six European goals in the UEFA Conference League last summer.

McManus, 27, has been honoured with the Cymru Premier Player of the Season.

The striker was a £60,000 recruit from Scottish Championship outfit Dunfermline last year and his only previous season of more than 20 goals came in Division One football north of the border in a loan stint with Falkirk.

It was a season to remember in Oswestry as TNS returned to the summit of Welsh football after two seasons of title disappointment up against rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads.

But there was no mistake this time around as Limbrick’s side lost just twice in league action and racked up 80 points for just the second time on their way to a record-breaking 14th title.