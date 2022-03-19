Champions TNS set for Welsh Cup last four clash

Anthony Limbrick

The last-four clash, which will be played at Rhyl’s Belle Vue ground, sees Saints come up against a Colwyn Bay side now managed by Steve Evans, the former TNS defender and assistant manager.

The JD Cymru North side progressed to the semi-finals with an impressive 2-0 victory at higher division Connah’s Quay Nomads in the last round of the competition.

Winning the league title for the 14th time means Saints now have an opportunity to attempt to secure a league and cup double - but head coach Anthony Limbrick’s focus is firmly on tomorrow’s match.

Limbrick said: “We’re not thinking about the double as such - we’re thinking about this game on Sunday.

“I think Colwyn Bay have showed how good they can be. They’ve showed the teams that they’ve beaten. I thought they were fantastic against Connah’s Quay.

“They’ll be bringing a big fan base to this game. I think everybody will want us to lose that game. Everything will be stacked against us. I think everyone wants to see the champions get beat in that match, so I think this could arguably be one of our toughest games of the season, or if not the toughest game.

“I think we’re playing against a very well organised team who have had a bounce since the new manager’s come in.

“We’ve got a lot of respect here for the manager, Evo. He’s been a fantastic TNS player, a legend as a player, and won a lot of trophies as an assistant manager as well, so we’ve got a lot of respect for him here.

“We’ve certainly done our prep on the opposition this week, as much as we have done, if not more due to the fact that we’re playing them and we want to make sure we win the game and hopefully get through to the final.

“But we’re under no illusion how tough this game’s going to be.