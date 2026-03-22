Will Boyle warns of ‘sour taste’ if Shrewsbury Town’s season fades out

Salop pulled well clear of danger in League Two with an impressive winning run last month.

However, the 4-0 defeat to Crewe Alexandra marked their fourth loss in five games - and a third in a row.

Results elsewhere at the bottom went in Shrewsbury’s favour, leaving them still 11 points clear of the relegation zone. But Boyle insisted they do not want to rely on others and must take control of their own fate.

“I'm not going to stand here and lie, if the results had gone against us, that would have been a double blow on top of that,” he said.

“But ultimately, it's our season, it's our seven games that we have to try and look after.

Will Boyle of Shrewsbury Town

“We have to acquit ourselves as individuals, me included, first one to say it, better than we did today.

“Because it's not done until it's mathematically done. It's a cliche, but it's not done at all.

“We don't want to be relying on other people, ultimately. We've put a good block of work together.

“If we were to peter out, it would leave a bit of a sour taste for everyone.

“So we need to get back on the horse on Monday and go again.”

The defender has started every game under Cowan and played every minute since his arrival.

In fact, Boyle has started each of Town’s matches since early December, having been suspended for their trip to Grimsby Town.

He was a key part of the resilient Salop defence during their five-game winning run, which also included a dramatic victory at Chesterfield earlier this month.

However, Town have been unable to replicate that form at home, suffering three consecutive defeats at the Croud Meadow.

The heavy loss also extended their scoreless run to three matches, and Boyle admitted the squad must reflect.

“The disappointment is rife,” he said. “It's a strong feeling.

“Obviously, there's a lot of people hurting in the dressing room after putting that performance in.

“It's a tough day. We've got to lick our wounds. We've had a lot of praise for the run we went on recently since the gaffer's come in.

“We're alright taking the pats on the back. But now we have to look at ourselves, we have to look at the criticism, and look at ourselves square in the face in the mirror and be honest with ourselves.

“That wasn't enough today, ultimately.”