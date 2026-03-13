Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan named League Two Manager of the Month

Cowan said he feels “really privileged” to receive the award and was quick to praise his backroom staff and players for their efforts.

The 44‑year‑old took charge in late January and has since overseen an incredible revival, lifting Salop up the League Two table with a blistering run of form.

Town won five consecutive matches during February, making them the most in‑form team across England’s top four divisions and pulling them well clear of the relegation zone.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan with his back room staff and the League Two Manager of the Month award. Picture: Shrewsbury Town

Receiving his accolade, Cowan said: “Really privileged to receive the Manager of the Month award on behalf of everyone at the football club.