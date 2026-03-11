Shrewsbury Town assistant Dave Edwards launches £10,000 fundraising appeal as he takes on London Marathon

Edwards is appealing for support as he targets an ambitious £10,000 fundraising total for the Little Rascals Foundation - the Shrewsbury-based organisation he co-founded with close friend Ben Wootton.

The charity, which marked its 10th anniversary last November, supports children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families.

You can support the fundraising appeal here

More than £2,100 has already been donated towards the £10,000 goal.

In a social media post, Edwards said: "I am running the London Marathon this year with my best mate Ben for our charity the Little Rascals Foundation.

"We help children with disabilities and their families through our inclusive play centre or other projects that we have on.

Dave Edwards (left) and Ben Wootton set up the Little Rascals Foundation. They are running the London Marathon next month. Picture: JustGiving

"We want to try and raise £10,000. It's a big ask, but we have a mission.

"Can we get 1,000 people to donate £10 each to help us hit that target which will make such a difference.

"The London Marathon is only seven weeks away. I am deep into training, I am going to be documenting it all - the training runs, recovery, how I fit it into busy day-to-day life which is hectic at the moment.

"If you can support and can donate a tenner, it would mean the absolute world to us."

Edwards stepped into his first coaching role in January, becoming joint-assistant head coach under Gavin Cowan at Salop.

The 40-year-old enjoyed two spells at his boyhood club during his playing career, from 2003 to 2007 and again between 2019 and 2021.

Shrewsbury Town assistant manager Dave Edwards

Since retiring, he has remained closely connected to the club through media work and by co-hosting a football podcast alongside Cowan and fellow former Town favourite Sam Aiston.

Edwards and Wootton both turn 40 this year, and to mark the milestone they have committed to tackling the 26.2-mile London Marathon next month.

Funds raised will help expand the charity’s services, create more opportunities for SEND children through play and learning, and keep their free sensory van visits running.

Edwards shared his fundraising appeal shortly after Shrewsbury Town’s win at Chesterfield last weekend.

He added: "I have just finished training. Monday morning is always easier after an away win, three more points on the road. Up the mighty Salop!"

You can donate via Just Giving here.