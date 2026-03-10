New Jamie Tolley column: No one's laughing at Shrewsbury Town fans in the workplace anymore

Salop are flying, and it’s hugely positive when you look at the table.

All the lads will have been sick to death of seeing themselves down there. Not only the lads, but everyone associated with the football club - and the fans, of course.

They’re the ones who have to go into the workplace and have the stick taken out of them every now and then by their colleagues - but not anymore.

Now you’re going into work and everyone’s talking about Shrewsbury, how they’re flying. That’s what I get when I go into work now. Everyone’s saying, “Shrewsbury are flying - what’s happened there?”

Jamie Tolley with Shrewsbury Town assistant Dave Edwards

It’s such a good feeling to be looking up instead of looking down, to be looking forward to fixtures again. That feeling has been missing from Town for 18 to 24 months.

The fans and everyone involved are looking forward to the next fixture and to watching the team play. The turnaround has been magnificent, and everyone is enjoying riding this Gavin Cowan wave.