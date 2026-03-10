George Lloyd reveals what has changed under Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

Since taking the reins in January, Cowan has led a remarkable resurgence, lifting Salop clear of danger in League Two.

No side in the division has earned more points than Town since he stepped into the role - 19 from a possible 27.

Asked what has changed under the new boss, Salop striker Lloyd said: "A lot of structure, a lot of discipline. Obviously nothing against the old management at all. Just a lot of off-the-ball stuff, which then transforms us on the ball as well.

"Gets us into what the gaffer calls half spaces. I think everyone knowing their roles and really pinning down what we're held accountable for has massively helped."

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan (right) with assistant Dave Edwards

Cowan has often referred to the amount of strategy and detail delivered to his players - and Lloyd said there is a big focus on tactics in their approach to matches.

"Oh, we spend a good amount of time," he added. "But he's good at putting the points across.

"You need to listen. If you don't listen, he'll let you know that you need to listen. But I think the proof's been in the pudding.

"It's been good. I'm not one to speak about tactics in the press because I know other teams look. But tactically, he has gone a different route than before and it's worked.

"He gives us what he calls the 10 per cent. He'll give us the framework and then it's for us boys on the pitch to produce."

Victory at Chesterfield last Saturday made it six wins in seven matches for Shrewsbury and saw them bounce back from defeat to Walsall, which had ended a five-game winning run.

Even though Cowan's reign began with a goalless draw and a defeat away at Colchester United, Lloyd said confidence has grown since day one.

He said: "The first game was Barnet, it was a difficult game probably for the punters to watch. But it was a bit of a confidence builder in terms of we didn't really get opened up.

George Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town

"We knew what went wrong quite quickly from what the staff were giving us. Straight away, that gives you another confidence boost.

"Colchester didn't go well, but the second-half was a good performance. The management reiterated that. You could see from what they were showing us.

"I think we felt quite confident going into that third game, and then obviously went on the run and confidence just kept building.

"But it wasn't just from those five games. It was from that first Barnet game where confidence started to grow."