'I feel really good' - Tom Sang thriving in central midfield Shrewsbury Town role

Sang has featured in every game under new boss Gavin Cowan, playing more centrally rather than in a wide role.

He netted Town's equaliser at Salford City as they completed a stunning second-half comeback - and morale is high for the 26-year-old.

Asked how he feels about his personal performances, Sang said: "Really good. I am back in the midfield which is enjoyable for me.

"Just to get out there and do a job. Scored a couple of goals as well which is the best feeling ever as well, so I feel really good.

"It helps the lads get up the pitch a bit more. You’re involved in the game a lot more when you are in the middle of the pitch.

"There are a lot of demands physically, but enjoy that side of the game."

Tom Sang of Shrewsbury Town

Sang returned to the starting XI for Salop's first win under Cowan, against Barrow at the Meadow.

He has retained his place in midfield during their five-game winning streak and in last weekend's defeat to Walsall.

Sang ranks second for chance creation for Salop, behind Sam Clucas, with 33 chances created, according to Opta. He also has an expected assists figure of four, although he has yet to register an assist.

The 26-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, scored his first league goal as a substitute in Town's heavy defeat at MK Dons - a stunning curling long-range strike. He also netted in Town's EFL Cup defeat at Grimsby Town and FA Cup first-round victory at South Shields.

The upturn in form has lifted Shrewsbury 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and speaking before their defeat to Walsall, Sang said it had given the squad a huge lift.

"It’s a nice change," he said. "Everyone knows how hard it is to win one game of football let alone five in a row.”

"Especially with how the start of the season went, it feels unbelievable.

"When you’ve got a plan and everyone buys into the plan, and you do get that reward early on, you do build that momentum. It’s a wave that you continue to ride."

Asked if togetherness is growing under Cowan, Sang added: "Definitely. Three points is powerful, especially when they are coming back-to-back.

"That’s always going to happen. They have done a really good job of doing that."