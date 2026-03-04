Mal Benning hopes to inspire South Asian community after reaching 500-game milestone

The defender made his 500th appearance in professional football during Shrewsbury Town's victory over Swindon Town last month.

Benning has been heavily involved in initiatives aimed at addressing the under-representation of South Asian players in English football and expressed his pride at the achievement, hoping it can inspire others.

Writing on Linkedin, the 32-year-old said: "With Waheguru’s (God’s) blessings, I reached 500 professional football appearances across the EFL, League Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup - a milestone I couldn’t be more grateful for.

"Over 14 years, five clubs and 14 different managers, across Leagues One and Two, it’s been a journey built on hard work, consistency, determination and perseverance through every high and low.

"(I) couldn’t be more thankful to each of the clubs that have shaped my career so far.

Mal Benning has celebrated reaching 500 career appearances in professional football

"Each club. Each dressing room. Each gaffer. Every single one has played a part in this milestone, good and bad.

"More importantly to myself is reaching this as a proud, traditional Sikh South Asian in the professional game, which means everything to me and to our community.

"We all know South Asians are underrepresented on the pitch in the EFL. I hope this milestone shows that it is achievable to build a professional career in the EFL as a South Asian and gives hope to the next generation.

"I’ll always be open to sharing my experiences and advice to the next generation - if it helps even one young player from our community believe it’s possible and achievable, it’s worth it. The mission to see more representation continue."

Benning was a guest of honour at the Premier League's South Asian Action Plan Emerging Talent Festival last summer. The defender joined Salop in August 2023, playing 46 times during his first season in Shropshire.

He had been frozen out under the previous management at Town, having appeared just once in the league since early September. However, he has returned to action under new boss Gavin Cowan, featuring in every game since his appointment.

Cowan hailed Benning as a "gentleman" and a "professional" after the defender reached his 500-game milestone.

The 32-year-old signed for Salop from Port Vale, where he made 80 appearances. He has now amassed 111 outings for Shrewsbury, adding to 53 for Walsall, nine for York City and 251 for Mansfield Town.