'I'm officially a Shrewsbury Town man!' England legend John Terry throws support behind Salop

In a post on Instagram, Terry shared a clip of him chatting to former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart as they prepared to play in the Icons of Football golf competition, representing England.

Hart, who was born in Shropshire’s county town and won the Premier League twice with Manchester City after coming through the youth ranks at Salop, told his former England teammate Terry about the remarkable upturn under new boss Gavin Cowan and his coaching staff.

"Harty, we're just on the range - more importantly talk to me about Shrewsbury Town," said Terry.

The former England goalkeeper replied: "Big news JT, I know it's been all over your feed. Gavin Cowan coming in - ex Brackley Town, an ex player - with Dave Edwards supporting him and Jamie Haynes.

"The club has been struggling for a while, it's been looking for that home loyalty.

"I grew up with Dave in the youth team. Gavin has now assigned himself to Shrewsbury Town, I know he bleeds it.

"So I am really looking forward to seeing how they do. I know you are and that means the world."

In response, Terry gave his backing to the club and the new era, hailing the significance of the coaching staff's connections to the club - likening it to Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

"On the back of this, I am officially a Shrewsbury Town man," said Terry.

John Terry (right) playing against Shrewsbury Town. Salop's Carlton Morris battles with the England and Chelsea legend. Picture: AMA

"More importantly you touched on something there, how important it is to have someone in the football club that knows and understands the town, the fans, and the people.

"Look at Carrick now and the response he's had in the last few games."

Cowan is well known in the county, having signed for Shrewsbury in March 2005 during his playing career and making 15 appearances during the 2005/06 season. He also played for and managed AFC Telford United.

Former Town favourite Dave Edwards is his joint assistant at Salop, alongside ex-Shrewsbury youth player Jamie Haynes.

The club said it was keen for its next appointment to have strong ties to both the club and the surrounding area.

Joe Hart (left) with Dave Edwards at Shrewsbury Town

Hart added: "It genuinely means the world. I've still got family who live there and I know it will mean everything to them."

Hart was still a pupil at Meole Brace School, aged 15, when he was first named in a senior matchday squad as a substitute for Shrewsbury Town in 2003.

He went on to make 58 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City in a move worth more than £1 million in 2006. His parents, Charles and Louise, still live in Shropshire.

Salop visit Accrington Stanley tomorrow (February 21) looking to secure a fourth consecutive victory in League Two and move further clear of the relegation zone.