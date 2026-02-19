Familiar face returns to Shrewsbury Town to lend helping hand while club awaits new goalkeeper coach

Harry Burgoyne was back at the club to work with and warm up goalkeeper Matt Cox. The former Salop and Wolves stopper stepped in while the club remains in transition following the departure of goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen.

Last Friday, manager Gavin Cowan confirmed that a new goalkeeper coach is imminent. He revealed that everything is in place for the arrival, with only formalities delaying the announcement, hinting that the new coach will be joining from another club. In the meantime, Burgoyne helped goalkeeper Cox with pre-match routines.

Born in Ludlow, Burgoyne’s football journey began when he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 12, after being spotted playing for local side Ludlow Town.

Harry Burgoyne helped Matt Cox with pre-match routines

Before joining Salop in 2020, Burgoyne had loan spells at AFC Telford United, Falkirk, and Barnet, among others. During his time at Telford in 2015, he made nine appearances.

Burgoyne first signed for Shrewsbury Town on 31 January 2020 on a short-term contract until the end of the 2019/20 season. His stay was later extended, and on 3 May 2022, the club exercised a contract extension to retain him for another season. He was released at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

During his time at Town, Burgoyne was named the Professional Footballers’ Association Community Champion for the 2023/24 season, in recognition of his work with the Shrewsbury Town Foundation and the Her Game Too (HGT) movement.

In March 2023, he became Shrewsbury's first-ever player advocate for the campaign, raising awareness of women’s football and promoting inclusion within the game.