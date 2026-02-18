"We’re building something" - Matt Cox loving life at Shrewsbury Town after Brentford loan move

The goalkeeper has impressed since joining on loan from Premier League side Brentford during the January transfer window, producing a number of crucial saves for Salop.

The 22-year-old has played a key role in Town's upturn in form as they look to pull clear of the League Two relegation zone and says he is loving life so far.

"It's a great set-up, a great club, I'm enjoying myself," Cox said. "The fanbase is great, it's a really nice area so I've settled in well.

"I was hoping to get out on loan this season. Everyone becomes a footballer to play league games and in front of fans.

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Matt Cox. Picture: Salop Photo

"You want to play in games that mean something. That is the dream at the end of the day so I'm really happy to be here and now I want to give my best for the team and help the team. I'm enjoying it a lot.

"I'm fairly happy with how I've done so far. I was disappointed not to keep a clean sheet at Cambridge - with that tricky penalty.

"But I think we are really building here as a team. I just want to give my all, as long as I'm helping the team pick up results and points along the way then I'm happy."

Despite defeat, Cox impressed on his debut at Cambridge United and has shown no signs of relinquishing the gloves or his place in the starting XI.

His remarkable double save just before half-time against Swindon Town last Saturday had supporters on their feet, celebrating the stop as if it were a goal.

Matt Cox during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town

The 22-year-old became Salop's fourth addition of the January transfer window, arriving following Elyh Harrison's return to parent club Manchester United.

Cox is a product of the Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon academies and began his professional career with the latter in 2020 before moving to Brentford a year later.

The goalkeeper remains in regular contact with his parent club about how his loan spell is progressing.

"I speak to the first-team goalkeeper coaches at Brentford a lot," he said. "I talk to them about what's going on here and how I'm finding it."

Cox spent the 2023/24 season on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, where he made 34 appearances, before joining Crawley Town on loan last season.

However, that spell was cut short after he suffered a torn hamstring during just his third appearance. The injury forced his return to Brentford for treatment.

Reflecting on his previous loan spells, Cox added: "It's an amazing feeling walking out the tunnel and seeing fans who care so passionately about their football club.

"You feel the atmosphere. There is nothing like it. Being here, you can tell this club means absolutely everything to Shrewsbury supporters.

"I've missed playing in front of fans like that a lot. It's great to be back out there."

Brentford loanee Matt Cox

Cox also knows Salop teammates John Marquis and Luca Hoole from his time at Bristol Rovers, as well as fellow Brentford loanee Iwan Morgan. And having familiar faces at the club has helped him settle quickly.

"Having people I already knew really helped me settle in," the 22-year-old added.

"They know what I am like as a player and person - that helped me settle in but it can also help the team because they know about me as a player as well.

"Iwan has been doing well. He is playing well and the fans have really taken to him.

"He has settled in well, it's his first loan, he is playing in the league for the first time but he looks confident.

"Hopefully, he can score a few goals for us and kick on."