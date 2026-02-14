Shrewsbury Town defender Mal Benning makes 500th career appearance

Boss Gavin Cowan introduced Benning as a second-half substitute during the League Two clash with the high-flying Robins.

Cowan congratulated Benning on reaching the landmark and said the defender is especially proud of the achievement as a South Asian footballer.

In his programme notes, Cowan said: “I’d like to say huge congratulations to Mal Benning who, if selected, will make his 500th professional appearance.

“That’s a wonderful achievement for any player, and I know that Mal is particularly proud to be one of the first Sikh South Asian players to reach this landmark.

“South Asian players are incredibly underrepresented in the game, and Mal is doing wonderful work to inspire more Sikh and Asian youngsters into professional football.

“Five hundred professional appearances is amazing - but I’ve told Mal that 515 is even better!

“He’s also been fantastic since I came in, and I want to see him continue to play a key role until the end of the season.”

Benning was a guest of honour at the Premier League’s South Asian Action Plan Emerging Talent Festival last summer, an initiative designed to address the under-representation of South Asian players across English football.

He joined Salop in August 2023, playing 46 times in his first season in Shropshire, scoring once and providing two assists.

Benning signed from Port Vale, where he featured 39 times during the 2022/23 League One campaign following promotion.

Prior to joining the Valiants, he spent six years with Mansfield Town, making 240 appearances in all competitions, and was nominated for the EFL Team of the Season for his role in the Stags’ 2019 play-off campaign.

Benning has also played for Walsall and York City. He featured 46 times in his first year with Salop and followed that up with 49 appearances last season.