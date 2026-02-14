Shrewsbury Town 3-1 Swindon Town: Salop claim huge victory over high-flying Robins

Morgan played a key role, giving Salop the lead inside seven minutes. Swindon responded before the break, but George Lloyd restored Town’s advantage just before the hour mark, with Freeman adding a third to seal the result.

It marks consecutive victories for Salop and head coach Gavin Cowan, and arguably their most significant win of the season given the opposition, as they moved seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Iwan Morgan goal celebrations

Cowan was forced into one change, with the injured John Marquis replaced in the starting XI by George Lloyd, while Sam Stubbs returned to the bench after overcoming a minor knee issue.

Taylor Perry dragged Salop’s first effort wide as they broke forward with pace, but the hosts made a blistering start soon after.

Morgan sparked joyous scenes at the Meadow, slamming home his first goal in Salop colours after Luca Hoole squared the ball following a recycled free-kick. The breakthrough had looked only a matter of time for the Brentford loanee.

Defensive wall during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town

Hoole was later booked for protesting a free-kick awarded to Swindon, though Matt Cox was alert to hold Darren Oldaker’s resulting effort.

In a crucial spell before the interval, Cox produced an outstanding double save to preserve the lead - first brilliantly denying Ollie Clarke’s header on the line, then reacting sharply to keep out Ollie Palmer’s follow-up.

At the other end, Hoole nearly converted Morgan’s cross, before the Welsh youngster struck the crossbar from Lloyd’s delivery with the goal gaping.

Matt Cox made some outstanding saves for Shrewsbury Town

Salop were punished for that miss as Swindon equalised with a slice of fortune. After several blocked efforts, Billy Kirkman’s shot took a heavy deflection, wrong-footing Cox and finding the bottom corner to cap a breathless first half.

Town withstood early pressure after the restart, and just before the hour they retook the lead with a superb move. Anthony Scully threaded a delightful pass in behind for Kevin Berkoe, who picked out Lloyd at the back post to send the home crowd into raptures.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan was delighted with the win

Swindon pressed for another equaliser, but substitute Freeman put the result beyond doubt. After a scramble in the box, the ball broke to him on the left and he fired low and powerfully into the net.

Cowan and his staff celebrated on the touchline as the Meadow rocked at full-time. Mal Benning also appeared as a late substitute to make his 500th career appearance in professional football.

Lineups

Shrewsbury Town: Cox, Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe (Benning, 83), Sang (Freeman, 79), Perry, Scully (McDermott, 79), Lloyd, Morgan (Ogunsuyi, 63).

Unused subs: Brook, Stubbs, Anderson.

Referee: Harry Wager

Attendance: 6,080 (1,323 away)