Iwan Morgan hails “special moment“ after first Shrewsbury Town goal in vital win

The Brentford loanee starred as Salop secured an emphatic 3-1 victory over Swindon Town at the Meadow, moving seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Morgan netted his first goal for the club - and his first in the Football League - in the seventh minute to give the hosts the advantage.

“I have had a bit of stick off my mates saying when are you going to get that first goal,” Morgan admitted.

“But, you just have to stay patient, and trust my ability and know it was going to fall.

“Luca (Hoole) did really well to bring it back into play and I thought I have just got to hit it nice and hard.

Iwan Morgan celebrates his first goal for Shrewsbury Town with his teammates

“The little celebration of mine went out of the window. It was a proud moment for me, especially with my Mum, my Dad and brother being here to see it.

“It was a special moment and one I won’t forget for a while.”

Morgan played a key role in the victory, giving Salop the lead before Swindon responded prior to the break.

It was his first goal since arriving at the club early in the January transfer window, and he left the pitch to a standing ovation when substituted in the second half.

George Lloyd restored Town’s advantage just before the hour mark, with Nick Freeman adding a third to seal the result.

The win marked consecutive victories for Salop and head coach Gavin Cowan, and arguably their most significant of the season given the calibre of the opposition.

“It’s a massive three points,” Morgan added. “From the get-go we set our standards really high.

“We knew what we were doing in and out of possession and it was about trusting the process, and knowing that if we stick together as a unit, things are going to change.

“We went 1-0 up and felt comfortable in the game and then had that chance to go 2-0 up, but they went down the other end and scored. It felt like a kick in the teeth.

“But we came out for the second-half very strong, stuck to the process, trusted it.

“You could see the togetherness at the end, and even in the changing room, Mal Benning celebrating his 500th game. To be able to share that with people like him, I am only going to learn.

“What an achievement for him and what a massive achievement for the lads.”