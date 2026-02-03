Will Boyle praises rapid buy-in to Gavin Cowan's plan at Shrewsbury Town

Boyle helped a resolute Salop side keep their eighth clean sheet in League Two this season and move three points clear of the relegation zone with a goalless draw against Barnet.

The result came just two days after Cowan's appointment as head coach, and Boyle praised a determined defensive performance that earned a crucial point in Town’s fight for survival.

He said: "Positive overall. The new manager has come in, we had two days working with him and everyone's bought into exactly what he's been doing, which is testament to the boys.

"It's easy for us defenders, we're happy to concede the ball and let teams have the ball. It's nice for us, nice and compact, but for the more attacking-minded players it is more difficult at times.

"They might want to be more expansive, want to get on the ball, but over the course of the season that hasn't fared too well for us.

"We had a good couple of days on the training ground, a lot of detail, a lot of information. Everyone's bought into it and overall it's a good point for everyone involved in the football club."

Salop had just 23 per cent possession against an in-form Barnet side, looking to hit the hosts on the break and registering nine shots on goal - half of the Bees' total.

Despite coming under sustained pressure, Boyle felt the defence remained comfortable throughout.

"That buy-in that we've all done and the last couple of days, it did feel like we could have played a lot longer," he added.

"Although they had the territory in the game, it didn't feel like it because we were denying space, we weren't letting them play through, they had to play around. We felt comfortable.

"You've got bodies in and around the box. When stuff comes in and gets headed down, Clucas clearing it at the end, that's ultimately where we're at.

"We've got to know where we're at and I think that's what the lads have recognised, that we're going to have to fight, scrap, do a job for the team.

"The lads have done that and that's what's going to be needed because the position we're in, we need to do that.

"You need to give yourself a platform and a foundation to work from and that's what we've done today by buying into the gaffers' messages."