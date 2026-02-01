Shrewsbury Town saw move for Southampton and former Port Vale starlet collapse due to injury

Prior to Michael Appleton’s departure, Dipepa had been identified as a key target for Salop.

After making his Port Vale debut at just 16 years and 331 days old - becoming the seventh-youngest player in the club’s history - Dipepa signed his first professional contract in January 2024.

He went on to score his first senior goal for the Valiants in a defeat to Shrewsbury, becoming the second-youngest goalscorer in Port Vale’s history.