Chuks Aneke reportedly scout at Shrewsbury Town after playing exit

Earlier this month, Salop confirmed that Aneke had "stepped away from his playing duties" after spending less than five months at the club.

While his playing role has ended, the 32-year-old is understood to have begun working as part of Town's recruitment and opposition analysis setup.

Speaking prior to his departure on Wednesday, former head coach Michael Appleton confirmed Aneke had stepped away from the playing group but said he was keen for him to remain involved in some capacity, citing his experience and exposure to different players and coaching styles.

Aneke joined Shrewsbury as a free agent in September and went on to make 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring once during his time at the Meadow.

The striker reunited with Appleton at Salop, having previously worked together at Charlton Athletic. Across two spells at The Valley, Aneke scored 27 goals in 138 appearances under Appleton’s management.

Despite his experience, Aneke was unable to force a place in Town’s starting XI, failing to start a league match this season and accumulating 249 minutes from the substitutes’ bench. His final appearance came on New Year’s Day against Bristol Rovers, having also made a brief stoppage-time cameo in the draw with Grimsby Town.

Aneke is a graduate of Arsenal’s academy and made a single senior appearance for the Gunners in the League Cup in 2011. He later gained experience through loan spells with Stevenage, Preston North End and Crewe Alexandra before moving abroad to join Belgian side Zulte Waregem in 2014.

He returned to English football two years later with MK Dons, where he enjoyed a prolific spell, scoring 30 league goals in 84 appearances. Aneke later represented Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City, joining both clubs on free transfers.