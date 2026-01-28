Michael Appleton satisfied with Shrewsbury Town's "smart" transfer window business

The Salop boss admitted Town do not have the spending power of some of their League Two rivals, but says he is satisfied with the club's recruitment during the January window.

Shrewsbury have welcomed six new faces, four of whom have arrived on loan, covering several areas of the squad.

Asked for his thoughts on the window, Appleton said: "Yes, I'm pleased. I'm sure there are managers up and down the country seeing what one or two clubs in the division are doing and what they're spending and probably feeling a little bit jealous, but you've got to work within your constraints.

"I'm thankful and grateful for what the chairman of the club have allowed me to do in this very short space of time, that has allowed us to improve and make us a little bit stronger.

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton

"We're not going to compete with umpteen teams in this league when it comes to finances, but what we can do, we can be quite clever and smart, and I think that's what we've done.

"Hopefully that makes us better and stronger for the second half of the season."

Harrison Biggins and George Nurse are the only players to have departed Shrewsbury so far this month. Earlier in the window, Mal Benning was made available for transfer, while Appleton has suggested it may be best for all parties if Sam Stubbs moves elsewhere.

Asked whether further departures are likely, Appleton added: "The short answer is yes. There's one or two that certainly know my position, the club's position on it.

"Whether that happens or not, who knows."

He also confirmed there has been interest in those players, adding: "I believe there is. There's still an opportunity for two or three players within the group to move on and go and get football.

"If people stay fit and healthy, unfortunately from their point of view they're not going to play much football, and that's not me trying to be anything other than honest.

"It probably doesn't do me any favours at times being as honest as I am. But, for it to work for everybody and for me to give everybody the opportunity to play football between now and the end of the season, some of them will have to do it elsewhere."