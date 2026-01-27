“Unfair” - Michael Appleton fumes over late penalty as Shrewsbury Town suffer stoppage-time heartbreak

Referee Abigail Byrne pointed to the spot in the 90th minute, judging Luca Hoole to have deliberately handled the ball while attempting to block a cross. Town’s hearts were broken as Ben Knight kept his nerve from 12 yards and wheeled away in celebration.

Salop remain winless on the road since early September after what was their fourth consecutive away defeat. They remain two points clear of the League One relegation zone.

Appleton said: “I am really frustrated. I feel for the players, I feel for the fans who have turned up tonight.

“Disappointed to lose a game of football in any way, but the manner in which we lost the game seems a bit unfair.

“I am going to try and say as little as I can, but the reality is, it is not a penalty.

“He has slid in to make the block, the ball has hit his hand of course, but what is he supposed to do.

“What is he supposed to do? Slide in and put his hands by his side?”

A resolute Salop display frustrated the hosts, who extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches.

The late penalty was a sickener for Town and new goalkeeper Matt Cox, who starred on his debut with a series of fine saves.

And Appleton believes his side were well worthy of a point on the road.

“I thought performance wise it was a battling one. There was a lot of energy to it.

“We had good structure and we frustrated them. You could tell and sense it in the crowd as well.

“The back line kept a high line, the distances between the midfield and the strikers was good.

“It looked really comfortable, certainly keeping a clean sheet, and you never know with a bit of quality, we might have nicked it.

“But, not at any point do I think we didn’t deserve a point, and they would probably admit to that as well.”

Shrewsbury also missed the chance to complete only their second-ever Football League double over Cambridge, following the 1974/75 campaign.