Everything to know about Shrewsbury Town's new signing Isaac Lee

Lee has joined Salop from Welsh Premier League side Flint Town United for an undisclosed fee, signing a long-term deal.

The 22-year-old made 19 appearances for Flint this season, starting 18 of those matches and helping the club to 11th place in the standings prior to his departure.

He initially joined Flint on loan from Radcliffe Borough before making the move permanent in January 2025.

Isaac Lee has signed for Shrewsbury Town

Salop fought off strong competition to secure Lee’s signature, with the centre-back having been linked with several EFL clubs during the mid-season window.

Lee follows Iwan Morgan, Trey Ogunsuyi, Nick Freeman and Matt Cox through the door at the Meadow. His arrival comes after he was seen speaking with head coach Michael Appleton following Salop’s victory over Harrogate Town last weekend.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Lee began his career at Stoke City and has since gained experience across several non-league clubs.

The defender holds dual English and South Korean citizenship. He moved to England at the age of 11 for educational reasons before being scouted by Stoke City, where he entered the club’s youth setup.

After leaving the Championship side, Lee moved on to AFC Fylde and then Ramsbottom United before switching to Radcliffe Borough. During his time there, he had loan spells with Prestwich Heys, Widnes and Stafford Rangers.

Isaac Lee at the Meadow

Lee later joined Flint Town United, initially on loan, before signing an 18-month contract with the Welsh club last year.

He was a key part of Lee Fowler’s Welsh Premier League side, making more than 30 appearances last season. His performances were recognised as he was named both the club’s Young Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year.

Speaking in his first interview after joining Shrewsbury, Lee described the move as a "dream come true". He added that he enjoys getting on the ball, driving forward when possible, breaking lines and playing "exciting football".