Shrewsbury Town squad news vs Harrogate Town: New signing handed debut alongside change of shape

Michael Appleton appears to have opted for a 4-4-2 formation, rather than deploying a back three with five midfielders.

Freeman joined Salop earlier this week, while Trey Ogunsuyi and Iwan Morgan are both set to make their home debuts.

Will Brook returns in goal as Appleton makes three changes to the side that started against Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend.

Shrewsbury Town XI vs Harrogate Town: Brook; Clucas, Boyle, Hoole, Freeman; Morgan, Ruffels, Perry, Kabia; Marquis, Ogunsuyi

Subs: Cox, Anderson, Benning, Gray, England, McDermott, Lloyd.

Tom Sang, who has only recently recovered from illness, is absent with injury. Boss Michael Appleton confirmed the midfielder has an issue with tendinopathy in his Achilles.

Sang was seen having a run and kick about on the pitch before the clash.

Anthony Scully also remains sidelined as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Scully has been absent since he was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Salop's defeat to fellow League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.