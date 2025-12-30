Shrewsbury Town ‘very close’ to securing first January signing as Sam Stubbs future clarified

The Salop boss is keen to get straight to business when the window opens on Thursday as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Shrewsbury sit 19th in League Two, two points clear of the relegation zone, and Appleton has hinted at movement both in and out of the club this month.

Asked if he hopes to bolster his squad early in the window, he said:“I certainly hope so, that is the plan.

“We are very, very close to one coming in, so hopefully that will get done and announced and give everyone a lift.

“There are going to be potentially movement both ways which will allow us to hopefully improve the group.”

“We need a good few to make us better, there is no doubt about that. You want to make yourselves better and stronger sometimes late on in games and I was worried if I made too many substitutions it would make us weaker.

“That is not being disrespectful to anybody, I think everyone can see that.”

Defeat at Grimsby Town on Monday night was Shrewsbury’s third in a row and brought the curtain down on a difficult 2025, which has seen the club relegated and endure a challenging start to life back in League Two.

Appleton added: “I am not stupid, I am just as concerned (as the fans). It is a big window, it is important that we get the right players in.

“It is important that we look to a certain type of players that we think could help us.

“The conversations that we are having with various players, clubs, agents etc are quite positive.”

Appleton also hinted that Sam Stubbs, who missed the defeats at Cheltenham and Grimsby due to a disciplinary issue, could move on.

He said: “There is an understanding that it is potentially an opportunity to get the right outcome for both parties, which will probably, in an ideal world, see Sam move on and go and play elsewhere.

“That might give us an opportunity to do a bit of business.”

Shrewsbury have earned a significant financial boost from their FA Cup run to the third round, which included televised matches and generated extra income.

Asked if there may be extra funds available because of this, Appleton added: “It’s unlikely.

“I am probably working more on the basis of trying to move players on and give us an opportunity to bring fresh players in and different types of players with different profiles.”