Fresh injury concerns for Shrewsbury Town ahead of Chesterfield clash

Salop host Chesterfield tomorrow for their final home match of the year, looking to extend their unbeaten run at the Meadow to six League Two games.

Speaking ahead of the clash, boss Michael Appleton revealed fresh injury concerns within his squad, but was unable to confirm which players are carrying issues.

Asked how availability is shaping up for the weekend, he said: "We're alright. We’ve got one or two with knocks.

"One or two that, because of the surface, basically overstretched and slipped a little bit.

"But with a bit of luck, they'll be available for tomorrow."

Shrewsbury host Chesterfield after a valiant draw with league leaders Walsall last weekend.

Appleton's side sit two points clear of the relegation zone and will be eager to extend the gap and put daylight between themselves and danger.

"The elements haven't helped in terms of trying to find a little bit of surface on the pitches that's not sodden from the amount of rain that we've had," Appleton added.

"But apart from that, everyone's in good spirits."