Shrewsbury Town FA Cup tie at Wolves moved to earlier kick-off with TV coverage

The tie at Molineux will be streamed on Discovery Plus and produced for live viewing overseas, the club has confirmed.

The match will be one of four games broadcast on the platform at 12.15pm on Saturday, January 10. The announcement comes after the fixture was not originally selected for coverage on TNT Sports or the BBC.

A Shrewsbury Town statement said: "Town's FA Cup third-round tie away at Wolverhampton Wanderers will be shown on Discovery+ and produced for live viewing overseas.

"The match will kick off at 12.15pm on Saturday, January 10."

Shrewsbury reached the third round for the sixth time in seven seasons with an extra-time win over non-league Sutton United, with substitute John Marquis netting the winner.

Both of Salop’s ties so far have been televised on TNT Sports. In addition to TV coverage, Shrewsbury have benefited further financially from their cup run, earning £47,750 in prize money for their first round victory over South Shields and £79,500 for beating Sutton United.

Winners at the third round stage will receive £121,500, while losing teams take home £26,500.

The third round marks the entry of Premier League and Championship clubs, meaning this will be Wolves' first FA Cup fixture of the season. Rob Edwards' side currently sit bottom of the Premier League, still seeking their first win.

The announcement follows criticism from Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley over Wolves' decision to reduce ticket prices for the tie, which he said "shafted" a lower-league club.

Tickets for the match are available from £10. Wolves said they followed guidance on ticket pricing and acted in the best interests of their supporters.

All stands will be open aside from the Graham Hughes Stand and the Stan Cullis quadrant, with Shrewsbury supporters allocated the Steve Bull lower.

Tickets purchased before midnight on Friday, January 9 will cost £10 for adults, £8 for over-65s and under-21s, and £5 for under-17s and under-14s.

Tickets bought on matchday will be £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s and under-21s, and £5 for under-17s and under-14s.