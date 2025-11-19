'Agreements in principle' confirmed in latest Shrewsbury Town takeover update

Salop have reached agreement 'with more than one prospective buyer' but no funds have yet been transferred, so no new exclusivity period has been granted.

Owner Roland Wycherley has had the club on the market for some time, and a deal fell through in March after an American businessman withdrew his offer to buy the football club.

Wycherley has told fans he remains committed to a sale that would end three decades of ownership - and Dooley has updated fans on the latest progress.

"Multiple parties have been at the table, and agreements have been reached in principle with more than one prospective buyer," wrote Dooley.

"Despite those agreements, no funds have yet been transferred by any party, and while we continue to work on this, we have not currently granted an exclusivity period.

"This is not unique to Shrewsbury Town. Across the football pyramid, several clubs in similar situations have made comparable announcements, and to our knowledge, many of those transactions also remain incomplete.

"That wider pattern speaks volumes about the current landscape of football transactions. It is challenging, and while we believe the interest in the club is very real, the pace is being dictated by financial market conditions that are affecting football more broadly, not just Shrewsbury Town."

Dooley also said Shrewsbury are using artificial intelligence to help monitor potential signings as they 'move to a more data-driven approach'.

He wrote: "We have introduced new transfer procedures, increased our investment in data and are starting our journey into using AI-supported tools to ensure we track players accurately, proactively and efficiently.

"These processes are already shaping our planning for the January window, both in terms of strengthening the squad and making decisions on players who may move on.

"The signings of Ismael Kabia, Chuks Aneke, Brad Ihionvien and Josh Ruffels hopefully show the early positive impact of the new process.

"Recent results have reflected the progress being made, with 11 points taken from the last six league matches, a run which, had it come earlier, would have placed us firmly in the top six conversation.

"While we are encouraged by the upturn, everyone here knows there is still more work to do. Michael and his staff continue to give everything, and we remain fully supportive of the direction in which the football department is moving."

And Dooley also thanked the Salop faithful for their support home and away.

"I do want to give a special mention to the 452 or so who made the long eight-hour round trip to South Shields," he added. "We hope our ticketing strategy for the next round reflects our gratitude for your commitment.

"And to see 1,600 of you make the journey to Crewe a few weeks ago was truly remarkable; thank you!"In terms of our attendances on a match day, while overall numbers have fallen, this is largely due to significantly smaller away followings in League Two compared with League One.

"Home ticket sales have remained consistent with League One levels, and we are extremely grateful for your support!"