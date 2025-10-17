'Fans love him' - Arsenal hotshot, on loan at Shrewsbury, backed to reach "the top"

The 19-year-old has featured seven times for the Shropshire outfit in League Two and has impressed in his latest role as a right wing-back during the past two games.

A winger by trade, Kabia has demonstrated his versatility to help guide Shrewsbury to back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time in 22 months.

Shrewsbury emerged with a goalless stalemate against Barrow at Holker Street, before beating Cambridge United 2-0 on Saturday in their first home league win since February.

'No doubts' - Appleton backs Kabia to reach the top