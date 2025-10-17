'Fans love him' - Arsenal hotshot, on loan at Shrewsbury, backed to reach "the top"
Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton has backed Arsenal loanee Ismeal Kabia to be playing at "the top of the footballing pyramid" in the next four to five years.
The 19-year-old has featured seven times for the Shropshire outfit in League Two and has impressed in his latest role as a right wing-back during the past two games.
A winger by trade, Kabia has demonstrated his versatility to help guide Shrewsbury to back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time in 22 months.
Shrewsbury emerged with a goalless stalemate against Barrow at Holker Street, before beating Cambridge United 2-0 on Saturday in their first home league win since February.
'No doubts' - Appleton backs Kabia to reach the top