‘Nowhere near his ceiling’ - Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury Town's academy graduate Isaac England

The youngster has broken into the Salop first team in the last few weeks, starting and playing a full 90 minutes of their 0-0 draw against Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract earlier in the summer - penning a three-year deal with the club he has come through the academy system at.

And the Town head coach says the youngster has so much potential, and if he continues on his current trajectory, he could play in the Championship.

“A lot of people tend to notice what they can't do, whereas I try and look at what they can do, what they can bring to the group,” Appleton said about England. “I mentioned that he brings calmness on the ball, which is a very good attribute to have.

“He's a good passer of the ball, but it's not the fact that he's a good passer of the ball. What he wants to do is pass the ball forward, which is key. That's a big thing for me as a midfield player as well.

“We'll try and help him in developing the stuff that he's not great at. But we won't spend too much time doing that.

“We'll spend a lot of time working on the stuff that he's really good at and make sure that he excels at what he's good at.

“I want him to pass the ball forward quicker and earlier.

“I just want him to do it a little bit quicker and earlier, because if he does it a little bit quicker and earlier, he won't be here very long. He'll be playing in the Championship.

“So that's months, maybe years down the line. But ultimately, that has always been my goal with young players. Just what's their ceiling? Right now, he's nowhere near his ceiling, and that's the most important thing.”

Appleton says for England, it is about trying to keep his feet on the ground after a whirlwind start to his football career.

“It'll be down to him,” the boss said when asked how far he can go. “All I can do is try and create an environment and give him as many minutes as possible to put himself into that position, and then it'll be down to him. Like I say, he's a talented kid.

“He'll keep his feet on the ground, no doubt about that. Making sure that he applies himself properly. He's not one of them where he plays one good game and then he goes missing for three or four.”