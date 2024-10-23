Shropshire Star
Patience required with Shrewsbury striker as Paul Hurst gives injury update

Paul Hurst says Shrewsbury Town need to be patient with Josh Kayode as he recovers from injury – but thinks the striker is just a few weeks away.

By Ollie Westbury
Kayode, on a season-long loan from Rotherham, has made just four appearances so far in blue and amber – getting one goal.

But the youngster has not played since Salop’s 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham Under-21s due to a calf problem.

