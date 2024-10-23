Patience required with Shrewsbury striker as Paul Hurst gives injury update
Paul Hurst says Shrewsbury Town need to be patient with Josh Kayode as he recovers from injury – but thinks the striker is just a few weeks away.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kayode, on a season-long loan from Rotherham, has made just four appearances so far in blue and amber – getting one goal.
But the youngster has not played since Salop’s 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham Under-21s due to a calf problem.