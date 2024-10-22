Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury: Salop seek away-day joy as players turn on the Gas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Town have picked up four points on the road in their last two fixtures after getting a battling draw at Bolton before beating relegation rivals Crawley Town 5-3.

Paul Hurst’s team were unable to build on that form when they played Exeter in League One last Thursday – they lost that game 2-0 in Shropshire.

But their recent away form has been positive and they take that with them to the Memorial Stadium as they take on Matt Taylor’s Bristol Rovers.

For three Salop players, this game will have extra importance. Jordan Rossiter, Luca Hoole and John Marquis all represented the Gas last season and have a point to prove in this one.

Marquis bagged his first Shrewsbury goals in the win over Crawley 10 days ago, and one of those came from the penalty spot. It was the first penalty Town had been awarded since Tom Bayliss missed a spot-kick in the 1-0 win over Derby in October 2023 and Marquis revealed he will always be confident to take them.

“I guess I am now,” Marquis said when asked if he is now Town’s designated penalty taker. “I did not know it was that long (since Town last had a penalty).

“It is not really a conversation that has been had to be honest. I think as a centre forward and someone like myself who has scored so many goals and penalties in different situations I would always put my hand up to take a penalty.

“I practice them regularly, and I felt in a good place to take it.

“There was no-one that really put their hand up, not that they would have been able to take it anyway, but I was very confident to step up and take it.

“I always have been and always will be so unless told otherwise by the manager I would like to think I will be taking the next one.”

Rovers’ form has been indifferent themselves and they are just five points ahead of Town.

They lost 3-1 at Huddersfield at the weekend.

Town last won at the Memorial Stadium back in February 2020. Dan Udoh was the man who popped up on the scoresheet on that occasion to get the game’s decisive goal in a 1-0 win.

And Marquis says that despite going back to familiar territory, he will be firmly focused on the task at hand.

“I will look forward to it,” he continued. “Every game is massively important for us and we do not want to let any slip by.

“We do not want to be looking too far ahead. I had some good memories there over the two years.

“I have massive respect for the club and it is one that I am looking forward to but it is business when we go down there – it is to try and win the game.

“I will speak to people after the game but before it is full focus on the match.”