Paul Hurst praises John Marquis after Shrewsbury Town victory

Salop got their second victory of the season after beating Rob Elliot's 10-man Reds 5-3 at Broadfield Stadium.

Marquis got his first goal in a Salop shirt in the first half to give Town a 1-0 lead before he converted from the penalty spot at 2-2 as his side re-took the lead.

The 32-year-old has not been in the side of late but has started the last two league games.

And Hurst has spoken about how pleased he is for the striker.

"At times, he has been a little frustrated, and I get that," Hurst said.

"I have not got a problem as long as you train properly. I don't expect you to be the happiest person in the world if you are not in the team.

"That can be difficult for players because it is a balancing act. Be disappointed, but show the right attitude to get back in the team.

"They have heard me say it many times already, anyone who wants to go into sulking mode will just push themselves further away from the team and will only get an opportunity if we have got no-one else.

"In fairness, the players have done that, John has done that. I said when I brought him in it was yes of course what happens on the pitch but also around the place as well.

"He sometimes gets on at players which is received well and is sometimes not. But it cannot always be the staff that do that, sometimes it has to be team-mates. There is nothing wrong with that. We are trying to drive standards, we are trying to improve.

"He gets the game, that is certainly something he has. He has his experience, and dare I say it because I am still quite a lot older than him, but he feels quite a lot like he is more from my generation, in terms of the know-how of what is needed."

Salop got their first away victory since they beat Port Vale 2-1 on March 9 earlier this year.

And Hurst praised the club's away support in what has been some challenging times.

"Look it is terrific support," he continued. "It is a long journey, they do not have the luxury a lot of them of staying over and things like that.

"It is a long day for them and they keep coming, and it is easy for me to say, but that is what true fans do.

"The football club have got a core of proper fans, they will keep coming and keep coming. Yes, they have had some hard times and they have had to wait a long time.

"I hear them singing the song about how bad the opposition must be because we are winning away, and thankfully we held onto that win today and unusually quite a lot of goals."