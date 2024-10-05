Paul Hurst unhappy with officials after Shrewsbury Town point at Bolton

The Salop boss was unhappy with the official's performance at the Toughsheet Community Stadium as the host's first goal was offside – a decision that did not go Town's way.

There was also an incident where Bolton boss Ian Evatt was involved in a face-to-face altercation with Town's stand-in captain Morgan Feeney – Evatt was shown a red card – while Feeney saw yellow.

Hurst said: "I think Ian was frustrated in terms of the added time. I mean when I saw, and I am not saying whether it should have been eight or not, I could not honestly tell.

"But I have been on the other side of that and you think there should be a lot and then it is often five. I think he was frustrated because there had been one stoppage and I think the thought was that he had blown up in eight minutes.

"I was more interested in getting the message across that the first goal was offside. I mentioned it to the fourth, and I know he cannot change it. It frustrates me because you keep your cool and your calm but it is a massive decision and then you are not allowed to show any emotion.

"The decision when Funs (Funso Ojo) is going through, is almost someone who does not know the game. He is going through you can let that flow for another second or two before having to bring it back - it just did not make sense.

"I spoke about luck yesterday, people might not like whether the decision is luck, admittedly it was a rare venture into their half but it might have been a goal.

"At the end, a few things have gone off Morgan Feeney has got a yellow card, no idea what for. So one of the rare times I will be going to see the referee to get a bit of clarification on that.

"I came here with Shrewsbury the first time around and I had to go and see a referee and I think maybe five times in my career I have been to see a referee."

Town took the lead in the game when Josh Feeney got his first goal in a Shrewsbury shirt, and seven minutes later a Jordan Shipley screamer doubled their advantage.

Bolton hit back in the second half, as Kyle Dempsey and Szabolcs Schon brought it back to 2-2 – and Hurst was pleased with his side's performance.

He said: "It is hard because the lads are sort of angry and saying things in there about it being kind of a similar story. And to a degree, that narrative will come out.

"The first goal is offside, now I cannot influence that decision, I cannot blame the lads for it. Kyle Dempsey is the wrong side of Jordan Rossiter, and I thought it at the time and it is.

"So we are relying on officials there, now who knows, that might have still not changed anything, they might have scored five but they might not have.

"And in terms of a start and momentum then that helps them dramatically, it is hard to do anything about it.

"After that, they do get a lot of momentum and have so much play and get the equaliser and you are stood there thinking are we at least going to get a point here?

"But thanks to a good save from Toby (Savin), some really good defending, bodies on the line, and hard work, we managed to see the game out."