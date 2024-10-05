The ex-Salop man, who played 257 times for the club, brings to an end a career that has seen him play for 13 different clubs across 22 years.

A product of Preston, Langmead arrived at Salop as a striker initially on loan in 2004.

He then joined later that year for £5,000, originally as a striker, before being converted to a central defender.

In total, he scored 19 goals in 257 games across six years at the club, before moving on to League One side Peterborough United.

He signed for non-league side Racing Club Warwick earlier this year - but has now called time on his playing career.

Posting on social media he said: "The time has come. My body has said no more. So after nearly 25 years of dedicating my life to playing football, it’s finally time to hang the boots up, put down the foam roller and give my mind and body a well overdue rest."