Shrewsbury 0 Stockport 2 - Report

Town were winless in four before the game against the Hatters.

Morgan Feeney of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

And Paul Hurst's men were bright in the opening 45 minutes of the clash at the Croud Meadow.

George Lloyd had the game's first chance when he got across his man to get a head on Tom Bloxham's near-post cross - the winger had done well to get to the byline.

They continued to be bright, and they had a brilliant opportunity to take the lead through Chelsea loanee Leo Castledine.

Lloyd had done well to win the ball back in the final third. Bloxham showed resilience to get a cross in, and the ball fell to Castledine, whose strike looked destined for the back of the net, but Fraser Horsfall produced a wonderful block.

Stockport were below par in the first half. Jayden Fevrier's shot in the 40th minute was their first sight at goal.

Alex Gilliead of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

But such is Salop's luck this season, after a good half, they trailed at the break.

A set piece was headed up in the air by Josh Feeney. Castledine got his head to the second ball but diverted it back into the danger area, and after a scramble, Ethan Pye found the net.

The visitors should have doubled their lead after the break, Jack Diamond was put through by Lewis Fiorini only to be denied by a brilliant sprawling save by Toby Savin.

Jordan Rossiter then produced a wonderful challenge to block the rebound.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Callum Camps of Stockport County (AMA)

Savin was called into action once again when second-half substitute Kyle Wooton evaded several challenges in the penalty area before poking an effort goalwards - the keeper stood firm to deny him.

Hurst went to his bench introducing Tommi O'Reilly and Charles Sagoe Jr as the match came to a close but with four minutes of normal time remaining Wooton added Stockport's second.

He fired home from close range following Town's failure to deal with a corner inflicting their seventh loss in nine games.

Shrews: Savin, Hoole (Perry 83), J Feeney, M Feeney, Benning, Ojo, Rossiter (Marquis 83), Gilliead, Castledine (O'Reilly 72), Bloxham (Sagoe Jr 72), Lloyd.

Subs: Sagoe Jr, Perry, Pierre, Nurse, O'Reilly, Shipley, Marquis.

Stockport: Addai, Bate, Horsfall, Diamond (Mingi 78), Camps, Olaofe (Barry 62), Fevrier (Norwood 62), Pye, Connolly, Fiorini (Wooton 62), Adaramola (Touray 61).

Subs: Hinchliffe, Touray, Mingi, Wotton, Barry, Mellon, Norwood.