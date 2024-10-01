Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury getting better every week, but draw frustrates

I feel like Town are improving every single week. They are becoming more of a team.

I have said from the very start of the season when you have so many big changes in playing personnel, trying to get a team to gel again was always going to take time.

You can see that happening now. But the frustration is they only have four points so far this season.

In recent weeks they have taken leads in games and not been able to see it out. In the first half, I felt the team started the game well and I feel like Paul Hurst teams always do.

They come out of the dressing room really strong.

The goal was brilliant for George Lloyd – he has been so good recently. He has been Town’s most consistent player in recent weeks. The fans love his work-rate.